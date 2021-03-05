FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of INO opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

