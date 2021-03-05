FY2022 EPS Estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. Cut by Analyst (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protech Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTQ. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Shares of PTQ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.98. 33,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,118. The firm has a market cap of C$223.47 million and a PE ratio of -26.62. Protech Home Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

