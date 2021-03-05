FY2023 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $30.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,730,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,791,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

