Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.72 Million

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post sales of $109.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Galapagos reported sales of $158.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $633.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $887.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $532.48 million, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $813.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galapagos.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

Shares of GLPG traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. 10,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,007. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

