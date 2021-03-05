GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.38 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.91.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

