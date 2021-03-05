GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 442,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,674. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after buying an additional 251,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 207,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

