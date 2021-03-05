GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$47.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$24.19 and a 52-week high of C$48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.