GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.60

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.60 and last traded at C$47.00, with a volume of 9322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.