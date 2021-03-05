GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.75 ($35.00).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €30.83 ($36.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

