Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 101.4% in February

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 872.0 days.

OTCMKTS GBERF opened at $583.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.59. Geberit has a twelve month low of $395.67 and a twelve month high of $681.92.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

