Gecina’s (GECFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GECFF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gecina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of GECFF traded down $6.00 on Thursday, hitting $137.00. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. Gecina has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $168.16.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.