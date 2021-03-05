General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.86.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,240,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $8,276,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 137,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

