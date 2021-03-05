Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $34.63 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,437 shares of company stock worth $890,459 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after buying an additional 665,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 252,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

