Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Gentex posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after buying an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

