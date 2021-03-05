Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genting Singapore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

GIGNY stock remained flat at $$31.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Genting Singapore has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. Its integrated resort destinations comprise gaming, attractions, hospitality, MICE, leisure, and entertainment facilities. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, which offers a casino, S.E.A.

