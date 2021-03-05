GeoDB (GEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $670,748.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $670,748.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00754562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00042825 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

