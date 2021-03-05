GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GeoPark by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in GeoPark by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.60.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

