Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gerdau by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 243,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Gerdau by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

