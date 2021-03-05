German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.00

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 1910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

