Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 63.9% in February

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 793,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,698. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of -162.14 and a beta of 0.63.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

