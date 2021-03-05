Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Down 10%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price dropped 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 2,296,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,000,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $615.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.14 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

