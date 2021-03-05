Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the January 28th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $32.15 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9,218.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 59,205 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter.

