Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

