Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLUU. Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

