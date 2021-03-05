GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

