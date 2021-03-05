GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

