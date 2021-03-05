GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of GOCO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 1,995,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,000. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

