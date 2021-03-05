Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 195.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($5.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 3,554,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,874. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

