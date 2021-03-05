Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.10. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

