Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.75. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 571,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,392,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

