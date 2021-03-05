Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 106.75 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.09. The stock has a market cap of £153.58 million and a PE ratio of -36.55. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

