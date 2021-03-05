Grace Capital Acquires New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

