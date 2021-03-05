Grace Capital Cuts Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Grace Capital lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.