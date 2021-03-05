Grace Capital Has $157,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Grace Capital decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $16,258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

