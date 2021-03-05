Grace Capital Has $234,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Grace Capital boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Humana were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $388.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

