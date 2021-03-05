Grace Capital Has $384,000 Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Grace Capital boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 459,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

