Grace Capital Increases Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,592.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

