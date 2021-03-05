Grace Capital Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Grace Capital purchased a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

SYNA stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

