Grace Capital Sells 1,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Grace Capital lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $60,348,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 410,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

NYSE:GPK opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

