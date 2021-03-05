Grace Capital Sells 1,180 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grace Capital trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

