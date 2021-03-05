Grace Capital Sells 360 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grace Capital cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

