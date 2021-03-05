Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,070 by Analysts at Shore Capital

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) had its target price upped by Shore Capital from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFTU opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grafton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,039 ($13.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 935.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

