Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTN. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 6,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,887. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

