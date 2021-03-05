Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%.

Shares of GPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 74,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,595. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.75.

GPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

