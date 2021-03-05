Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GBOKD stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

