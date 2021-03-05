Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock remained flat at $$14.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,448. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

