Grifols’ (GRFS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Grifols by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grifols by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

