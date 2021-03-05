Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS GBLBY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.15. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

