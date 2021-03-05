Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,949 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.18% of Guardant Health worth $409,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

NASDAQ GH opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

