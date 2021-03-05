Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

GH stock traded down $7.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,590. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

